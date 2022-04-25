Wetzel's Pretzels Opens New Store in LAX

California’s beloved snack icon, Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), is earning its wings with a new location at the famed Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Located in newly remodeled Terminal 1, Wetzel’s is situated conveniently near Gate 14, alongside QWENCH juice bar. The location will offer fresh-baked goodness to frequent fliers, jet-setters, and Hollywood’s A-listers at the world’s third busiest airport, providing an ideal on-the-go snack or meal option when those pre-flight cravings hit. The new bakery is a testament to the brand’s flexibility to fit a variety of different formats, delivering bitz of joy in high-traffic venues, including stadiums, major department stores, tourist destinations and more.

“When thinking of a highly transportable, yet satisfying snack or meal option for travelers, Wetzel’s Pretzels ticks all the boxes,” says Greg Plummer, CEO & Managing Partner of Concord Collective, owner of the new LAX Terminal 1 location. “The Wetzel’s team has done an excellent job in ensuring we have everything we need to succeed and we can’t wait to see the results– the sky is no longer the limit.”

Flying over 48 million passengers every year, LAX is well-known as a major gateway to the United States. Terminal 1 is home to Southwest Airlines, one of the airport’s highest-volume airlines, with flights to 108 cities every week both domestically and internationally. Now, the delicious aroma of Wetzel’s freshly made, tasty treats will welcome visitors to the City of Angels and provide a memorable goodbye to those departing.

The new bakery at LAX showcases the brand’s ongoing commitment to offering a variety of flexible format options which enable franchisees to open in highly trafficked venues nationwide. With several openings already in 2022 and many more to come, Wetzel’s has driven major success by keeping up with current snacking trends. Even with extensive expansion, the brand maintains a small company feel and creates personal connections with all members of the Wetzel’s franchise family.

“LAX is an iconic gateway to the country and a major travel hub, so it’s fitting that Wetzel’s is making a home in Terminal 1 as a California-headquartered brand,” says Wetzel’s CEO Jennifer Schuler. “We are always looking for new ways to bring “pretzels to the people”, and we know Gregory is wheels-up and ready for takeoff with this location.”

Ever since its founding in Pasadena 28 years ago, Wetzel’s has earned a cult-like following by offering a scrumptious blend of classic favorites and exciting twists on the soft pretzel. Travelers can savor iconic menu items, such as Wetzel’s Original Pretzel paired with ice-cold lemonade or opt to satisfy their sweet tooth with buttery, gooey Cin-A-Bitz all baked up fresh and served piping hot at the LAX location.