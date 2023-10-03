Wetzel’s Pretzels Opens Two Locations at Macy’s Union Square

Wetzel’s Pretzels and Macy’s Union Square are offering customers the opportunity to fuel up with fresh-baked snacks as part of their retail therapy. Hot out of the oven, the dynamic duo opened two new Wetzel’s bakeries within Macy’s at the iconic Union Square.

Integral to many other highly-trafficked, premier locations, like Disneyland, Universal City Walk and Crypto.com Stadium, bringing Wetzel’s to Union Square was a natural fit. Shoppers can savor convenient, delectable bites and sips at both the innovative locations located inside the eight-story retail haven or at the bakery Wetzel’s store on O’Farrell Street attached to Macy’s Union Square.

“Like many, I have fond memories of enjoying soft pretzels with my son. It’s a signature experience when out shopping, and this innovative partnership makes it even more accessible to get a snack on-the-go,” says Ben Elias, who owns and operates both Wetzel’s at Macy’s Union Square. “We’ve felt such an immense amount of support from the Wetzel’s team and are eagerly anticipating all the joyful moments the bakery will create."

Elias, an experienced restaurant owner with a background in education administration and leadership, joined Wetzel’s for its accessibility, ease of operations and his personal love of soft pretzels. The CEO of California Restaurant Group, Inc. and owner of a breakfast and lunch restaurant in Livermore, plans to expand into additional locations, including Macy’s Downtown Sacramento in the months ahead.

Like all Wetzel’s locations, the novel bakery format offers shoppers the same fresh, high-quality pretzels they have come to expect at traditional mall locations. Likewise, the bakery at Macy’s Union Square highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, scaling to fit into a variety of spaces, from kiosk to streetside locations. Wetzel’s current locations within select Macy’s stores have been a massive success from day one, fueling its expansion into new locations nationwide.

“We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response with our locations within Macy’s stores. Our growth strategy is focused on expanding the ways people can access our products, bringing more speed and convenience to meet guests where they live, work and play,” says Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s. “This expansion into Macy’s Union Square signifies the strength of our brand’s innovative spirit and we’re thrilled to be launching in even more Macy’s locations over the coming months.”

Radiating its signature “Wetz” Coast vibe, Wetzel’s was founded in Pasadena more than 25 years ago and has grown to command a strong following in the communities it serves. The brand inspires a fanatical following with its playful persona, “gram-worthy” snacks and the moments of pure pretzel bliss it produces with friends, family and colleagues.