Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), the nation’s fun-loving pretzel brand, twisted a complete year in 2024, reflecting on unprecedented growth, innovation, and the brand’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

In 2024, Wetzel’s Pretzels accomplished significant milestones, opening its 400th store as well as setting a record for opening its most locations in a single year. The brand also expanded internationally, signing a strategic agreement to develop in Indonesia. This marks Wetzel’s first push into the Indonesian market, offering consumers a taste of its iconic pretzels. Wetzel’s also continued to innovate and expand its footprint through its “Bringing Pretzels to the People” initiative, reaching untapped markets and strengthening partnerships with Walmart, Macy’s, and shopping centers. As the brand bakes its way into 2025, the brand anticipates another year of continued growth and bringing handheld happiness to customers and Wetzel’s worldwide.

“This past year, Wetzel’s set a new benchmark for innovation and growth that set us apart as a leader in the snacking industry,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s. “This year marked a turning point for Wetzel’s Pretzels from celebrating our 30th anniversary to opening our 400th location on Hollywood Blvd. We also continue to increase our strategic expansion into international markets and growing our partnerships with major retailers across the country. Our current momentum positions us as a standout leader in the segment. Looking ahead to 2025, we are poised for our bold plans and vision that will further extend our reach and legacy.”

In celebration of Wetzel’s 30th anniversary, the brand geared up by tantalizing taste buds with boundary-pushing creations. Guests were able to order menu items that captured the sights, smells, and tastes of 90s childhood nostalgia. The Orange Dream drink and Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz limited-time offers showcased Wetzel’s commitment to pairing its iconic soft pretzels with bold and innovative flavors. The celebrations were nonstop this year, including National Wetzel Day when the brand shared happiness by giving away over 100,000 pretzels to its loyal fans. With ambitious plans for 2025, Wetzel’s has plenty of thrilling treats, snacks, and offerings for pretzel lovers, including the introduction of an entirely new breakfast menu, special LTOs, and the expansion of its app and loyalty program to stay dynamic in the snack category.

“As we continue our nationwide and international growth, there are so many opportunities ahead for those looking to join the momentum of the Wetzel’s brand,” said Fischer, “For the next year, we are focused on entering key new markets, building relationships with top-tier owners and operators, enhancing our presence through innovative formats such as food trucks and high traffic retail location. These efforts drive momentum and position the brand for sustained growth and deliver exceptional experiences to every community we serve.”

Additionally, the brand continued separating itself through its industry accolades. Most recently, Wetzel’s was most recently being named on Yelp‘s 2024 Fastest Growing Brands, alongside Franchise Business Review‘s 2024Top Franchises, 2024 Top Franchises for Women, and Top Culture100 lists.