Wetzel's Pretzels Sees Double-Digit Sales Growth in 2021

The good times keep rolling for Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) as the innovative snacking leader celebrates a record-setting 2021, with systemwide sales surging past previous heights. With over 25 years in business, the beloved brand continues to outdo itself, posting a same store sales increase of 24 percent as compared to 2019.

"2021’s unprecedented sales speak to the health of this fun-loving brand and its delicious offerings. As consumer eating habits have shifted, Wetzel’s was poised to serve guests for both freshly made snack and meal occasions,” says Jennifer Schuler, Chief Executive Officer of Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Wetzel’s has so many major accomplishments and milestones from 2021 that speak to the dedication of our team and 2022 is proving to be another great year. I’m so proud to be part of our brand and I’m eager to continue building on this momentum.”

Known for inspiring handheld happiness with its mouth-watering, hand-crafted snacks, Wetzel’s is keeping things toasty-hot…like one of its fresh-baked, buttery pretzels. Building on the momentum of last year, the brand made history in 2022 with its debut in the legendary New Year’s Day Rose Parade. Broadcasted nationally from its Pasadena hometown across six major TV networks, the Rose Parade appearance catapulted the pretzel purveyor’s success across all metrics, sparking unmatched awareness, franchisee interest and record-setting revenues.

The energy emanating from Wetzel’s comes as the brand pushes ahead with a development pipeline of more than 40 new stores planned for this year. Beyond conventional locations, Wetzel’s continues to expand its non-traditional presence, including in big-box retailers, convenience stores and through mobile food trucks. Already making headlines, Wetzel’s announced its partnership with another iconic brand: Macy’s. The two powerhouses joined forces, opening the first store-within-a-Macy’s at South Coast Plaza, with more soon to follow. Last year, the brand aligned with the Phillips 66 family of brands – Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 – on a mission to ‘Bring Pretzels to the People’, and generate additional revenue streams for Phillips 66 convenience stores. But the pretzel party doesn’t end there, as Wetzel’s is also accelerating its food truck rollout – a prime of example of how it’s satisfying pretzel cravings with speed and convenience.

With franchise interest at an all-time high and numerous new deals flooding the pipeline, the brand has begun setting its sights on the next milestone: it’s 400th location, expected to open in 2023.

“Wetzel’s has historically been known as the classic mall treat. While we still believe in the mall and traditional growth methods, we’re ecstatic about the innovative and non-traditional models that are ripe for franchisee investment,” says Jon Fischer, Chief Development Officer at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “And, we’re not planning to stop anytime soon.”

As Wetzel’s experiences record franchise interest in the proven, highly profitable business model, it’s also made it easier for aspiring entrepreneurs to start their own business. The brand recently launched a military veteran’s franchise program that offers qualified individuals the opportunity to purchase a franchise at a discount. The initiative, From Force to Franchise, is a way for Wetzel’s to say thank you to military veterans for their service to our nation, while also providing them a platform to achieve their dreams of becoming a business owner. Similarly, the brand is proud to announce its new diversity initiative, the Wetzel’s Pretzels Access to Equity Program, which supports franchise ownership opportunities for women and minorities.