Wetzel’s Pretzels Taps Kim Freer as Marketing Chief

Wetzel’s Pretzels announced Thursday the appointment of Kim Freer as Chief Marketing Officer. Recognized as a proven leader in the restaurant industry, Freer brings a wealth of franchise marketing experience across a portfolio of nationally recognized brands. In her new role with the iconic pretzel brand, Freer will support its continued growth, with enhancements to its menu, ease of ordering and digital infrastructure.

“I’ve always admired Wetzel’s Pretzel’s for its crazy good food and distinctive voice. It’s a beloved, established brand that continues to innovate and iterate. We’re making our fresh made and fresh squeezed menu items available in a variety of flavors, and adapting our concept into various formats,” says Freer. “Fans continue to rave about their Wetzel’s experience, so we’re on a mission to make enjoying a hot pretzel even easier and more convenient than ever before.”

Freer joins an experienced leadership team at Wetzel’s Pretzels, bringing her skills in managing marketing for thousands of Subway restaurants during its height. She led brand marketing for Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza during a period of immense growth, from store 26 to 345, including 41 states and six countries. Most recently, she served as CMO at Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen, where she launched off-premise sales channels, including the brand’s first mobile app and loyalty program, resulting in record sales.

“As a former Chief Marketing Officer at Wetzel’s Pretzels, this role has a special place in my heart, and I know that we can expect big things from Kim,” adds Jennifer Schuler, CEO at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Not only is Kim joining Wetzel’s during a time of great growth, but we’re excited to tap her experience and continue to bring pretzels to the people in inventive new ways.”

And Wetzel’s is only getting started. As the concept continues to outpace its competitors in annual sales volume, it’s also shown its flexibility, adapting to a variety of location needs to meet guests wherever they are. Wetzel’s can now be enjoyed at tourist areas, convenience stores, Walmarts, transit destinations and via food trucks, as well as its more traditional mall locations.