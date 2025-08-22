Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), the iconic brand known for its fresh, hand-rolled pretzels, has joined forces with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, to open Kentucky’s first bakery in Bowling Green, situated at 150 Walton Ave inside the store.

This location signifies Wetzel’s Pretzels’ continued expansion into high-traffic retail environments, including prime Walmart locations. The new store will bring even more flavor to Bowling Green with its craveable snacks and refreshing drinks, perfect for pairing with a shopping trip. Tina Boling, a veteran restaurant operator and first-time Wetzel’s franchisee, is combining her deep roots in the community with her passion for operational excellence as she launches her new business. A Bowling Green resident, Boling is committed to bringing the brand’s mouthwatering products to more communities across Kentucky.

“Opening my first Wetzel’s location is a significant step for me, and I am thankful for the support I’ve received along the way,” said Boling. “Bringing the first Wetzel’s to Kentucky means a lot to me, and I look forward to sharing Wetzel’s mouthwatering pretzels and treats with the people of Bowling Green, and I hope that it becomes a favorite stop for shoppers.”

The Bowling Green location at Walmart highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, offering a buildout design that is adaptable to the retailer’s footprint. As the brand continues expanding in non-traditional spaces, its store-within-a-store model proves ideal for integration into Walmart locations, with plans to continue expansion in the Southeastern region of the country.

“We’re thrilled for Tina to open her first Wetzel’s location with us as well as lead our Kentucky debut,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We can’t wait to bring our beloved pretzels to Bowling Green and the state of Kentucky, and we are confident the community will embrace Wetzel’s warmly. As we continue to grow into new markets, we look forward to sharing our iconic flavors and creating memorable experiences for the local community.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.