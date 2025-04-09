Step up to the plate, pretzel fans! Wetzel’s Pretzels is hitting it out of the park for National Wetzel Day on April 26 with a grand slam giveaway: a FREE Original Pretzel for every fan who visits a participating Wetzel’s store from 3 p.m. to close — no purchase necessary.*

Just in time for baseball season, the theme this year is ‘Wetz Play Ball’ and the pretzel powerhouse has rolled out exclusive in-app deals leading up to the big day. Whether a rookie or a seasoned pro in pretzel appreciation, these offers are a home run:

March 31 – April 6 | THE SINGLE – Get 1 free dip with the purchase of any pretzel item. One-time use only, in-store or online. Enter coupon code SINGLE in the Wetzel’s Rewards app.

April 7 – April 13 | THE DOUBLE – $2 Original Pretzel. One-time use only, in-store or online. Enter coupon code DOUBLE in the Wetzel’s Rewards app.

April 14 – April 20 | THE TRIPLE – Earn 3X the points when you purchase through the Wetzel’s app. Enter coupon code TRIPLE in the Wetzel’s Rewards app.

April 21 – April 25 | HOME RUN – Buy one pretzel item, get one free. One-time use only, in-store or online. Enter coupon code HOMERUN in the Wetzel’s Rewards app.

“We love celebrating National Wetzel Day each year, and this year we can’t wait to delight our fans with a hot, fresh pretzel – no strings attached,” said Peyton Geyser, Director of Marketing of Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Whether stopping by for a free pretzel on April 26 or enjoying one of our exclusive app deals throughout the month, we’re making sure everyone can get in on the fun and be a part of Team Wetzel’s. Wetz Play Ball!”

With this lineup of deals, pretzel lovers can score big before the ultimate celebration on April 26.

For more information on National Wetzel Day and to snag these offers, download the Wetzel’s Pretzels app. For more information on Wetzel’s Pretzels, visit wetzels.com.

*One per person present. Upgrades additional. Valid at participating locations.