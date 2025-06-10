To celebrate National Onion Ring Day on June 22, Whataburger is serving up an exclusive, one-day-only BOGO onion rings deal that’s too good to miss.

Whataburger Rewards members can snag buy one, get one free onion rings on the app and online – a golden opportunity to double up on those craveable rings that fans can’t get enough of. Crispy and packed with flavor, guests can enjoy them as a side or even toss them on their favorite entrée for an extra crunch. However you ring it, they just hit different.

To redeem the offer, fans can simply download the Whataburger App and create an account – unlocking not just the BOGO onion rings deal, but also a free Whataburger for first-time users, plus the chance to start earning points toward their go-to menu items.