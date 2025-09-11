September is packed with reasons for Whataburger fans to celebrate, kicking off tomorrow for National Shake Day! All month long, fans can snag free items and try new ways to enjoy their favorites. Here’s what’s coming up:

National Shake Day – Sept 12: Sip on a free small shake with the purchase of a medium fry. Choose classic vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry, or go bold with the fan-obsessed, limited-time Dr Pepper Blackberry shake.

Sip on a free small shake with the purchase of a medium fry. Choose classic vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry, or go bold with the fan-obsessed, limited-time Dr Pepper Blackberry shake. National Cheeseburger Day – Sept 18: Celebrate with a #5 Bacon & Cheese Whataburger and get a free fry or onion ring. This fan-favorite burger is piled high with sizzling bacon and American cheese over a perfectly seasoned patty, finished with fresh tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions and a touch of mustard, creating the ultimate combo.

Celebrate with a #5 Bacon & Cheese Whataburger and get a free fry or onion ring. This fan-favorite burger is piled high with sizzling bacon and American cheese over a perfectly seasoned patty, finished with fresh tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions and a touch of mustard, creating the ultimate combo. National Coffee Day – Sept 29: Grab a free 16 oz hot or iced coffee, customizable with vanilla, caramel, or sweet cream, perfect for any time of day. No purchase necessary, just free.

All promos are available through the Whataburger App or online, and first-time app users can also get a free Whataburger while earning points toward future favorites.