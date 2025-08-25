Whataburger today announced a multi-year partnership designating Whataburger as a Proud Partner of both the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC.

The agreement unites two powerhouse sports franchises and a 75-year-old iconic burger chain to fuel unforgettable fan moments and drive real impact in communities across the Carolinas.

As part of the partnership, Whataburger will have a strong presence at Bank of America Stadium, with in-stadium activations designed to enhance the game-day atmosphere for both Panthers and Charlotte FC fans. On September 21, Panthers fans will enjoy a first taste of the collaboration when the Whataburger Food Truck rolls up to the stadium, serving complimentary Patty Melts and Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafreshers.

Beyond game day, Whataburger is committed to year-round support of youth and community programs. Whataburger will serve as the presenting partner of the Panthers Girls Flag Football program, the team’s annual community service event, and will support Charlotte FC’s community engagement initiatives.

“Sports in the Carolinas are all about tradition, passion, and pride—three things that Whataburger fans know a whole lot about,” said Scott Hudler, Chief Marketing Officer at Whataburger. “This multi-year partnership with both the Panthers and Charlotte FC allows us to deepen our connection, serve fans in new ways, and invest in programs that create real impact for the people of the Carolinas.”

“This partnership presents a unique opportunity to unite the passionate fan bases of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC with Whataburger’s brand loyalty and community-driven values,” said Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “Together, we’re going to be able to offer something fresh and meaningful for fans across the Carolinas.”

The agreement also includes hospitality opportunities, fan engagement moments, and appearances from beloved team mascots—including the Panthers’ Sir Purr and Charlotte FC’s Sir Minty —at select Whataburger restaurants across the Carolinas.

The collaboration reinforces Whataburger’s commitment to the Carolinas and its strong, growing brand presence. Over the past two years, the company has opened more than a dozen new restaurants across North and South Carolina, with many more in development. This expansion reflects a significant investment in the community and a dedication to delivering bold flavor to fans just the way they like it. That commitment has also been demonstrated through sponsorship of last year’s hurricane disaster relief event, Concert For Carolina, partnerships with local organizations, and a unique collaboration with North Carolina-based Wrangler—who has joined in celebrating multiple grand opening events across the state. Whether on the field, on the pitch, or in the community, Whataburger continues to deepen its ties and expand its impact across the Carolinas.