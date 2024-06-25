The Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich isn’t just a fan favorite, it’s legendary! Back by popular demand and right in time for summer, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich returns to heat up Whataburger’s menu again in 2024.

Load up on extra napkins before you sink your teeth into three crispy Whatachick’n Strips smothered in Whataburger’s original spicy Buffalo Sauce and topped with cool Buttermilk Ranch and two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, all on a five-inch bun. The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich will also be available in the Jr. size. A perfect harmony of flavors, this beautiful “mess-terpiece” will only be available for a limited time starting Tuesday, June 25.

“The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich was an instant hit when it was first introduced,” Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler says. “Since then, our fans have consistently demanded we bring it back, and we’ve been happy to oblige. While this unique flavor combination will be a welcome return for many Guests, we’re also thrilled to introduce it”

As a reminder, guests who can’t get enough of Whataburger’s signature Buffalo Sauce or Buttermilk Ranch can find both on their local grocery store’s shelves. Learn more about our sauces by visiting the Grocery section on Whataburger.com. Select sauces are available for purchase at Whatastore.com.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich will be available in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com, and on the popular Whataburger App for Curbside pickup or delivery. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market.