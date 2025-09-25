Attention, buffalo chicken lovers – the wait is over. Whataburger’s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich is back, and some would say it’s bigger and better than any chicken sandwich out there.

Stacked with three crispy Whatachick’n Strips, Monterey Jack cheese, and smothered in Buffalo Sauce and Creamy Buttermilk Ranch, this sandwich packs a little heat, and a lot of flavor – all on a five-inch bun. Not quite Texas-sized hungry? The Jr. version serves up the same crave-worthy favorite in a smaller, but no less satisfying, bite.

“The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich has become a true icon for us,” said Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. “Every time it returns, guests show up in a big way. We’re excited to deliver this bold flavor combo once again for our longtime fans and for guests discovering it in our newer markets.”

Hurry in while it’s hot – the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich is only here for a limited time.

Don’t let the flavor stop at the drive-thru – bottle it up! Whataburger’s Buffalo Sauce and Creamy Buttermilk Ranch are available year-round at grocery stores near you. Learn more by visiting the Grocery section on our website.

The bold flavors don’t stop with the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich. By popular demand, Whataburger is extending the Bacon Wrangler Double through Nov. 3 – but only for anyone ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com. This Texas-size standout stacks two fresh, 100% American beef patties with crispy bacon, Monterey Jack and American cheeses, pickles, crunchy onion strings, and chipotle aioli on toasted buns built for big appetites. Fans loved it so much we’re keeping it around a little longer.

Starting Sept. 30, fans can snag the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich fresh from the drive-thru or in restaurants, as well as Whataburger.com or the Whataburger App with curbside pickup or delivery.

The Bacon Wrangler Double is only available on Whataburger.com or the Whataburger App through Nov. 3. Guests who download the app and create an account start earning points right away – redeemable for their favorite menu items, merch discounts, and exclusive experiences. Heads-up: you won’t find this special extension on third-party delivery.

Visit Whataburger.com for more details and to stay connected on social for the latest drops.