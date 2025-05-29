After a year of all-star comebacks from the WhataVault, Whataburger is serving up Goodness 24/7 by bringing back another fan-favorite for a limited-time encore you won’t want to miss.

After nearly four years of fan requests, heartfelt DMs, and a bit of begging on social media, Whataburger is bringing back a legend: the Pico de Gallo Burger. Starting June 3, this fan-favorite returns to the menu for a limited time—ready to deliver that same bold, craveable flavor fans have been asking for since 2020.

Built on a five-inch toasted bun, the Pico de Gallo Burger brings together fresh ingredients in every bite. The crave-worthy creation features a 100% fresh, never-frozen beef patty (or a crispy Whatachick’n patty for a tasty twist), melty pepper jack cheese, house-made pico de gallo, and a zesty cilantro-lime sauce. It’s a flavor-packed medley that delivers big taste and even bigger memories.

The Pico de Gallo Burger first debuted in 2020 and quickly earned a loyal following. Its return is part of Whataburger’s 75th anniversary celebration, which includes a lineup of fan-favorite menu items making limited-time comebacks throughout the year.

“The Pico de Gallo Burger brings together bold flavors that reflect the vibrant heritage of Texas, while still delivering that unmistakable Whataburger experience,” Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud said. “This isn’t just about a fan-favorite burger—it’s about celebrating the delicious food and community spirit that have shaped us over the last 75 years. And like everything we serve, it’s made fresh, hot, and just how you like it—because quality will always be at the heart of who we are.”

To turn up the fun, Whataburger is launching “La Gran Whatalucha,” a four-part social media series featuring real-life luchadores battling lucha libre-style for the custom Whatalucha championship belt. With dramatic entrances, high-flying moves, and a flair for flavor, the series is designed to capture the over-the-top energy of the Pico de Gallo Burger’s return.

Hungry for more? Whataburger has fans covered 24/7—whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online, or tap into the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points to spend toward their go-to favorites.

Fans are encouraged to act fast because, just like a legendary wrestler’s surprise comeback, this burger won’t stay in the ring for long. Whether you’re Pico-obsessed or curious what all the hype is about, you won’t want to miss this comeback. But there’s more where that came from—check out what we’re cooking up for our 75th anniversary at www.whataburger.com or follow us on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Facebook.