Whataburger is making waves this Lenten season by bringing back its fan-favorite Whatacatch Sandwich and Platter, available from March 4 through March 21. These limited-time offerings will reel you in with a lot of new seasonal seafood flavor!

The Whatacatch Sandwich features a perfectly crispy, wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs, topped with fresh lettuce, juicy tomato and tangy tartar sauce, all nestled in a soft bun. Want to dive deeper? Add a slice of melted American cheese or some Creamy Pepper Sauce for extra kick!

For the ultimate catch of the day, the Whatacatch Platter serves up golden, crispy fish fillets on a bed of crispy fries, with tartar sauce on the side. For those who want to spice up the perfect pescetarian dinner, ask for a side of jalapeños.

These seafood favorites are only available for a limited time, so don’t miss out!

Prices vary by market. Curbside pickup and delivery are available at Whataburger.com and on the Whataburger App, available for download on iOS and Android devices. Customers who create an account will start earning rewards and get special offers.