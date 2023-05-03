Whataburger to Celebrate Teachers with Free Breakfast All Week

During Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12), Whataburger will celebrate educators by offering free weeklong breakfast entrées for all teachers. Throughout the week from 5 A.M. to 9 A.M., teachers can enjoy a free breakfast entrée including a Taquito with cheese, Breakfast on a Bun or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and a 25% discount on all retail items in the Whatastore with code WHATATEACHER23.

More than fifty-five teachers in Whataburger’s communities, who were nominated by their peers and community members, will be awarded a $1,000 grant for their schools, totaling over $70,000 to support teachers across Whataburger’s 14-state footprint. Through the WhataTeacher award grants, Whataburger will be honoring those who have made extraordinary impacts on their students and in their communities. These grants are part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, a program focusing on charitable giving at the intersection of food insecurity and education. The program’s initiatives also include seven Whataburger Resource Rooms on college campuses, the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship, and partnering with local schools on education and hunger awareness programs.