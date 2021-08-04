Whataburger Celebrating 71st Anniversary with First Systemwide Fundraiser

Each year, Whataburger celebrates its legacy while giving back to the communities it serves during Orange Spirit Week, an annual week-long tradition. In honor of the brand’s 71st anniversary this month, Whataburger is partnering with Feeding America to host its first systemwide fundraiser.

This 10-state campaign will help provide at least 2.5 million meals* through local food banks across Whataburger’s 10-state footprint.

From Sunday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 15, customers who donate a minimum of $1 at any of the more than 850 Whataburger restaurants will receive a thank-you coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and 32-ounce drink.

Every dollar donated during the week-long fundraiser will go to Feeding America and its member food banks in the local communities where the money is given. It’s all in support of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the company’s signature community program operating at the intersection of food insecurity and education and focusing on helping students at all levels of education achieve their goals and dreams.