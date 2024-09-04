Whataburger announced Tuesday that CEO Ed Nelson will retire at the end of 2024 after a tenure of leadership and innovation that has significantly shaped the company’s growth and expansion.

With a distinguished career spanning two decades at Whataburger, Nelson joined the company in 2004 as controller. He was promoted to CFO in 2008, president in 2019, and CEO in 2020. Under Nelson’s leadership over the past five years, Whataburger has successfully expanded into 16 new states, opening more than 250 new stores.

“Ed’s passion for the Whataburger brand has been unparalleled, and he has expertly guided the company to new heights, embodying the drive and resilience Texans are known for,” Whataburger chairman Matthew Rose said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for Ed’s leadership and commitment to our mission, and we wish him our very best in his retirement.”

Reflecting on his time with Whataburger, Nelson remarked, “Leading this company has truly been one of the greatest joys of my life. The incredible individuals and Family Members who make up our team are a blessing, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”

In a seamless transition, Debbie Stroud, currently EVP and COO, will step into the president and CEO roles effective January 1. Stroud joined Whataburger in early 2023 and is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience in the restaurant and retail industry. Previously, she served as SVP, U.S. retail operations at Starbucks, overseeing the regional vice president team with responsibility for more than 10,000 retail stores across the country. Prior to her five years with Starbucks, Stroud spent 27 years with McDonald’s, where she served in key financial and operational roles.

“Debbie has brought a wealth of knowledge and a strong vision for operational excellence and high-quality made-to-order food to Whataburger. We are excited for her to extend her energy and passion for building great teams and delivering extraordinary hospitality to customers across our expanding operations,” Rose said.

“I am honored to be selected as the next CEO of Whataburger, a family-founded, beloved brand with a strong legacy and fan base,” Stroud said in a statement. “Working alongside Ed and our dedicated leadership team has been an extraordinary experience. I am eager to realize the bright future ahead for our company, our 51,000 Family Members, and the communities we serve.”

“We are dedicated to ensuring that Whataburger continues to resonate deeply with our customers in Texas and beyond, allowing them to embrace our brand as passionately as we do,” Stroud added.

Stroud and her husband Bob reside in San Antonio and have three grown children. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Illinois Wesleyan University and has served on the Women’s Foodservice Forum and other nonprofit organizations.