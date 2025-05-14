Get ready to ketchup with greatness this National Hamburger Day (5/28), because Whataburger is serving up a rare deal that could turn your favorite Whatameal into a Whata-a-year!

When you order any #1-#8 Whatameal online or scan your app in-store, you’ll be entered for a chance to win Whataburger for a Year. That’s right — one bite could change your whole mealtime destiny. Seventy-five (75) lucky Whataburger Rewards members will score a year’s worth of mouthwatering meals – because loyalty tastes gooood.

What’s in a “Whataburger for a Year” prize? Glad you asked, hungry hero. If you’re one of the 75 lucky winners, you’ll be living the dream with five flavorful freebies every month for a whole year! That’s 12 months of burger bliss, fry-day feelings, and shake-tastic savings. Each month, winners’ loyalty account will be loaded with 5 digital offers:

1 Free Whataburger Meal

1 Free Whatachick’n Meal

1 Free Whatawings

1 Free Breakfast Item

1 Free Small Shake

That’s up to $480 worth of Whataburger favorites, spread out deliciously over the year. Each offer lasts 30 days and is good for one tasty treat at a time – no stacking, but plenty of snacking.

Not feeling like burgers on 5/28? Whataburger Rewards members can enter by emailing us at [email protected] – because everyone deserves a shot at burger bliss.