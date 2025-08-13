Whataburger has hired Jessica Reicher as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Jessica brings more than 30 years of diverse restaurant leadership experience, with a proven track record of operational excellence, brand growth, and people-first leadership.



Most recently, Jessica served as President of Arby’s at Flynn Group, where she led over 360 locations across 10 states. Under her leadership, Flynn Arby’s consistently ranks at the top of the system on national benchmarks in sales and customer satisfaction. Her people development strategy resulted in industry-leading turnover improvements, and the team was recognized with Arby’s Franchisee of the Year Award in 2021.



Jessica’s career began at Red Robin, where she rose from hourly team member to Regional Operations Director. She later held senior leadership roles at Fuddruckers, Pizza Hut International, and Taco Bell, where she led restaurant excellence and integration for over 7,200 restaurants. At Nando’s U.S., she served as COO, leading a strategic growth plan that included building a people-first culture that unlocked significant growth in sales and EBITDA.

Now, joining Whataburger during their 75th anniversary year, Jessica will lead all Corporate and Franchise Restaurant Operations and Restaurant Services, overseeing operational strategy, execution, and team development across Whataburger’s growing footprint.



“Having lived in Texas, I’ve long admired Whataburger’s iconic presence and passionate following,” said Jessica Reicher. “It’s a brand that stands for quality, care, and community—and I’m excited to help carry that legacy forward with our teams across the country.”



Jessica will join Whataburger on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. She will be based in San Antonio at the Home Office where she will connect with the over 52,000 employees, called Family Members, and the amazing guests served across 17 states at more than 1,100 restaurants.

Jessica earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Oregon, where she balanced full-time studies with a demanding work schedule at Red Robin – an experience that shaped her passion for team development and operational excellence. Outside of work, Jessica is involved in mentoring leaders and supporting nonprofit initiatives focused on workforce development.

“Jessica’s proven experience and positive impact on workplace culture make her an ideal fit for our brand as we continue to expand,” said Debbie Stroud, CEO of Whataburger. ” As COO she will sharpen our operational excellence, enhance the Whataburger guest experience at every touchpoint, and invest in developing our Family Members (employees) – fueling our tradition of quality, care and hospitality that’s been at the heart of Whataburger since 1950.”