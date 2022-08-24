Whataburger Hosting First Feeding Student Success Back-to-School Program

Whataburger is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs in 19 cities to host company volunteer events, kicking off the upcoming school year with its first-annual Whataburger Feeding Student Success Back-to-School Program. The company’s latest volunteer initiative supporting students is in honor of the company’s 72nd anniversary.

Whataburger partnered with local Boys & Girls Clubs in 19 cities to host company volunteer events, kicking off the upcoming school year with its Whataburger Feeding Student Success Back-to-School Program. The company’s latest volunteer initiative supported students in honor of Whataburger’s 72nd anniversary.

A series of volunteer events from Friday, July 29 to Monday, August 22 were part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Back-to-School Program. Whataburger employees, known as Family Members, delivered Whataburger-branded school supplies, games and food to students. Additionally, each club received a $2,000 monetary donation to support youth educational opportunities. A total of $170,000, including monetary donations and in-kind gifts, were donated to 20 clubs across nine states.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America does wonderful work to ensure children have a safe place and enriching programs to reach their full potential,” says Whataburger Community Experience Manager Melba Harris. “To help students get the school year started off right, Whataburger provided educational support during our Whataburger Feeding Student Success Back-To-School Program, making a difference at clubs across our communities.”

The Whataburger Feeding Student Success Back-To-School Program events took place at Boys & Girls Club locations in Auburn, Austin, Baton Rouge, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Cruces, Lubbock, McAllen, Midland, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Pensacola, Phoenix and San Antonio.

The program is part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the company’s signature community program operating at the intersection of food insecurity and education, focusing on helping students at all levels of education achieve their goals and dreams.