Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as Whataburger rings the wedding bells at the first-ever Las Vegas edition of Whatawedding! Today, Haley McCollough and Michael White, winners of the Whatawedding contest, will tie the knot in a one-of-a-kind wedding in true Whataburger fashion at the brand’s landmark Las Vegas Strip location. The event is part of the brand’s 75th anniversary, which it is celebrating all year long.

Kicking off last month, the Whatawedding social media contest gave one lucky couple the chance to win the ultimate prize, a Las Vegas wedding with a Whataburger twist. For winners Haley and Michael, Whataburger holds a special place in their hearts—after all, their relationship began over a meal at the restaurant, and it’s been part of their journey ever since. Whataburger is such an important part of their lives, Haley’s phone once humorously listed Whataburger as her “home” due to their frequent visits together.

Whether it’s satisfying late-night cravings after a long day or celebrating milestones like birthdays, promposals, and anniversaries, Whataburger fans regularly invite the brand to be a part of some of their most special life moments. Whatawedding is a natural extension of that role, honoring Haley and Michael’s personal connection to the brand.

Whatawedding uniquely blends Las Vegas’s iconic wedding traditions with Whataburger’s roots in extraordinary hospitality, celebrating a shared passion for the brand that has brought so many fans together over the years. Whatawedding was inspired by our fans’ true love for our food. For years, our fans have served up hot Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits after the formal festivities end and the after-party begins. The brand kicked off its first official Whatawedding in 2019 when six couples were married on Valentine’s Day at Whataburgers across the country in 2019. Today, even celebrities, such as MLB star Bobby Witt Jr., include the brand in their celebrations.

Today’s event, complete with Vegas showgirl greeters, a vintage car, photo booth, custom Whataburger cake and menu, is just one example of Whataburger’s ongoing dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for its fans. Whataburger’s two-story location in Las Vegas opened in 2024 and is situated adjacent to the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard. It features a sleek, modern design with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wrap-around balcony on the 2nd level offering Guests views of the bustling Las Vegas Strip below.

“Whataburger is more than just a place to grab a burger—it’s a part of our fans’ lives, their celebrations, and their most memorable moments,” said Scott Hudler, Chief Marketing Officer, Whataburger. “We’re thrilled to make Haley and Michael’s dream come true with this Whatawedding. It’s a testament to the joy and pride we take in our community and the love we share with our fans.”

Whataburger, founded in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950, has spent the last seven decades serving up bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and extraordinary hospitality. With over 1,090 locations in 16 states, Whataburger continues to bring people together with each delicious burger.