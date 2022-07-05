Whataburger Introduces Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

Crisp, smoky bacon, blue cheese and Whataburger’s own Peppercorn Ranch sauce combine to create the unique, premium-quality taste of the all-new Whataburger Bacon Blue Cheese Burger. Available for a limited time only, Whataburger’s newest offering has layers of flavor to savor.

This uniquely craveable burger is two, fresh 100% beef patties layered with crisp, smoky bacon, blue cheese, grilled onions, American cheese, Peppercorn Ranch sauce and fresh-chopped lettuce and tomato slices piled high on a toasted five-inch bun.

“The bold flavors, freshness and quality of the new Whataburger Bacon Blue Cheese Burger are exciting,” says Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re thrilled to offer this premium-quality burger for a limited time.”

It’s only available for a limited time. Take a bite out of Whataburger’s Bacon Blue Cheese Burger while you can. Prices vary by market.

Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com. Customers who create an account will start earning rewards and get special offers.