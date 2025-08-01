Ready to make your Fridays a whole lot tastier? Whataburger is kicking off August with a delicious surprise for breakfast lovers across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina – Free Breakfast Fridays! The fun starts today, so get ready to treat yourself.

Every Friday this month (yep, that’s 8/1, 8/8, 8/15, 8/22 and 8/29), from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., guests at participating Whataburger locations can grab a FREE Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Taquito or Breakfast on a Bun. No strings attached, no purchase necessary – just pure, breakfast bliss.

Why settle for the usual when you can start your Friday mornings with crave-worthy goodness on the house? Just one free item per person, a la carte and available in the Whataburger dining room only. That means you’ll have to come inside and grab your free breakfast. Not available at the drive-thru, online or through the Whataburger app. Combos and platters don’t apply, but trust us, there’s plenty to go around for friends and family.

It’s Whataburger’s way of showing love to our fans, one free breakfast at a time. And while you’re there, don’t miss our newest treat – the Dr Pepper® Blackberry Shake, just launched this week.