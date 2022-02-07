Whataburger Launches Feeding Student Success Scholarship Program

Whataburger has served big, fresh hamburgers for more than 70 years, and the communities where we do business for just as long.

As part of that community support, Whataburger announced the launch of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship program, its $500,000 commitment to help students planning to attend a college, university and not-for-profit vocational school achieve their dreams.

To further support that commitment, Dr Pepper has contributed an additional $100,000 to the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship program. A total of $600,000 in scholarship funding is available.

The scholarship will be awarded to 120 students across Whataburger’s footprint. Recipients will receive a non-renewable $5,000 scholarship to be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies and housing for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

It’s part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the company’s signature community program at the intersection of food insecurity and education.

The first year’s scholarships will be awarded to Black and other racial minority students as part of a $1 million commitment Whataburger made in June 2020. With the scholarship funding, Whataburger has exceeded that commitment.