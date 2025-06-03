Whataburger is launching Bigger Better Bundles, an all-new Whataburger value platform built with today’s budget-conscious customer in mind.

For a limited time, guests who purchase any breakfast, lunch, dinner, or kids Whatameal can add on one of three affordable bundle options for a special value price:

$4 Kids Whatameal

$5 Double Meat Jr. Whatameal

$6 WhataWings (9-piece)

Pairing our signature big portions with a new value format, Bigger Better Bundles are built for today’s value-driven guest. They’re a timely solution for those looking to stretch their dollar without sacrificing the experience. Even the returning Pico de Gallo Burger can be bundled for extra value.