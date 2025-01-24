Grab your boots and loosen your belts, y’all! Whataburger is keeping its 75th Anniversary celebration rolling with some extra-spicy news! Whataburger is honored to welcome Grammy Award-winning country music star Lainey Wilson as its official brand ambassador. The collaboration unites two icons known for being BOLD. Lainey’s unmistakable style and authentic charm paired with Whataburger’s unforgettable flavors and welcoming hospitality–it’s a match made in Southern heaven. Welcome to the family, Lainey!

“I’ve been rolling through Whataburger drive-thrus since I was just a small-town girl in Louisiana with big dreams,” said Lainey Wilson. “From grabbing Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits with my daddy between horse sales and rodeos to late-night stops on the road playing honky-tonks — Whataburger’s been part of my story every step of the way.”

In a true neighborly fashion, Whataburger and Lainey are treating fans to a taste of Lainey’s favorite post-show tradition. Swing by participating Whataburger locations on Tuesday, January 28, from 6 AM – 11 AM to score a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. This mouthwatering deal is up for grabs exclusively for in-store and drive-thru orders only, no purchase necessary. But y’all better hurry – it’s only available while supplies last, and there’s a limit of one Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit per person.

Lainey’s partnership takes center stage during Whataburger’s diamond anniversary celebration, marking 75 years of serving up Goodness 24/7 to fans.

“Lainey Wilson embodies all that we love about our brand. She is genuine, daring and dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences to fans,” said Debbie Stroud, president and chief executive officer at Whataburger. “Our partnership with Lainey Wilson unites two brands committed to serving up Goodness 24/7 with a side of Texas hospitality, and we can’t wait to share what we’ve got cooking throughout the year. Hang tight, there’s more to come!”

Stay tuned for a fresh advertising campaign, unique exclusive content, special offers, and surprise appearances. Fans can follow @Whataburger and @LaineyWilson on social media for partnership updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout 2025.

Don’t miss a beat of this partnership – download the Whataburger app now (Apple and Android) to stay in the know about upcoming offers, menu updates, awesome Rewards members promotions, and exciting surprises.