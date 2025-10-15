Whataburger announced the appointment of Rohit Kapoor as Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Technology Transformation Officer. Rohit brings more than three decades of global leadership experience across the restaurant and retail industries, where he has consistently led large-scale digital transformations that elevate both customer and team member experiences while enabling sustainable growth.

Before joining Whataburger, Rohit served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Claire’s, where he modernized the company’s end-to-end technology landscape, strengthening its digital foundations and enhancing omnichannel engagement. He previously held senior leadership roles at Starbucks and YUM! Brands, where he spearheaded transformative technology initiatives across North America and international markets.

Joining Whataburger during its 75th anniversary year, Rohit will lead the company’s long-term technology vision and transformation roadmap. His focus will be to align the enterprise-wide digital strategy and build the scalable infrastructure needed to support Whataburger’s continued expansion.

“I’m honored to join Whataburger at such a pivotal moment in this iconic brand’s journey,” said Kapoor. “Digital transformation plays a vital role in how brands deliver value at scale. Whataburger has a tremendous opportunity to harness technology and AI to enhance both customer and team member experiences. I look forward to partnering with the team to build future-ready capabilities that help us continue to deliver on our mission to ‘make everyone’s day a little better.’”

Rohit will join Whataburger Monday, October 27. He will be based at the company’s Home Office in San Antonio, where he will work closely with over 52,000 Family Members serving guests across 17 states and over 1,100 restaurants.

Rohit holds a Master of Computer Applications from IMT Ghaziabad and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from Delhi University. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Gleam Network, a non-profit focused on mentorship and leadership development in the restaurant industry.

“Throughout Rohit’s career, he has focused on building future-ready digital platforms, data capabilities, and innovative solutions,” said Debbie Stroud, CEO of Whataburger. “He is passionate about using technology as a strategic enabler to bring together digital innovation and improve operational excellence, and he leads with a deep focus on building high-performing teams. As we accelerate our technology transformation, expand into new markets, and carry this iconic brand into the future, he brings the expertise and leadership to ensure we deliver what our guests need today and what they’ll value in the future.”