Whataburger announced the appointment of Todd Ewen as its new senior vice president and chief development officer. Ewen will lead the company’s growth strategy as the company continues expanding to new communities across the United States.

“We plan to bring Honey Butter Biscuits and great hospitality to more than 24 million new customers this year,” said Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Ivannikov. “Todd’s deep understanding of real estate in the quick service restaurant industry will be integral in helping Whataburger execute our growth strategy, bringing delicious food and a great experience to new markets and new fans.”

Since 2019, Whataburger has expanded to six additional states, including Florida and Georgia, and will very soon enter our 17th state, North Carolina! These states, and all communities that welcome Whataburger, are home to fans clamoring for Patty Melts and the infrastructure to support serving fresh ingredients prepared under the industry’s shortest production-to-grill timing.

“I’m proud to join the Whataburger team that is setting the standard for excellence as we implement well-developed growth plans,” Ewen said. “We are joining communities where we can have the most impact, provide the best hospitality, and serve a great meal. I look forward to helping the leadership team reach the important growth goals they’ve spelled out.”

Todd brings over two decades of experience in commercial real estate development, site selection, and strategic growth, with more than 10 years in the quick-service restaurant industry. His leadership in commercial real estate extends from national brands to high-profile property investments, always driven by his passion for location strategy and team building. Todd’s experience includes Development Director and Real Estate Manager at McDonald’s, activating against its growth strategy, and founding L3 Commercial Development, where he led more than $300 million in lease and purchase transactions and built a robust network of brokers, developers, and investors.

Todd’s appointment comes on the heels of Whataburger’s new CEO, Debbie Stroud, taking on her role in January 2025─coinciding with the brand’s 75th anniversary. Further strengthening the existing leadership team solidifies Whataburger’s commitment to serving up Goodness 24/7, with a side of hospitality, for communities across the United States for years to come.