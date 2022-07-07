Whataburger is Now Available on DoorDash for Delivery

Whataburger is now available for delivery on DoorDash in select states and markets.

DoorDash is excited to partner with Whataburger to deliver the brand’s hot, made-to-order burgers. Customers across Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona, New Mexico, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and more can now place their Whataburger orders for delivery via DoorDash from over 700 participating Whataburger restaurants.

"DoorDash is proud to partner with fan-favorite Whataburger to provide on-demand delivery to customers across the South and Southwest," says Justin Dobson, Director of Enterprise Engagement at DoorDash. "At DoorDash, we are committed to delivering the best of neighborhoods to customer's doorstep and Whataburger is an iconic burger restaurant that our customers have been craving. We are thrilled to have them as a new partner and are excited to further expand our selection of restaurants on DashPass, offering DashPass members access to $0 delivery fees on eligible Whataburger orders.”

From the famous Whataburger to the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and everything in between, customers can now order their favorites and schedule delivery directly through DoorDash, online and on the app.

To celebrate this partnership, customers can enjoy a free Whataburger from July 8–July 14 with orders of $15 or more using promo code FREEWB at checkout (terms and conditions apply).

“Partnerships like the one we have with DoorDash help us continue to provide the best, most seamless user experience for our guests,” says Keith McLellan, Director of Loyalty and Digital Innovation at Whataburger. “We’ve optimized our system to ensure guests always have access to the latest, freshest menu items and we’ve seen measurable increases in sales, transactions and customer satisfaction. However our guests choose to enjoy their Whataburger, we know they’ll be getting their meals delivered ‘just like they like it.’”