Whataburger Offering Free Breakfast Items During Teacher Appreciation Week

During Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-6), Whataburger will be celebrating educators and offering free weeklong breakfast items for all our community’s teachers. Thirty teachers in Whataburger’s communities who were nominated by their peers will win $1,000 each for their schools. And all week long, teachers across Whataburger’s 14-state footprint can enjoy breakfast items free and a 25 percent discount on all retail items in the Whatastore with the code WHATATEACHER22.

Working with local school administrators, education foundations and school districts for teacher nominations, Whataburger wants to honor teachers who have made especially great impacts on their students and in their communities. The WhataTeacher awards are part of Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success program, which focuses the company’s charitable giving on community philanthropy targeting needs at the intersection of food insecurity and education. The program’s initiatives include Whataburger Resource Rooms on college campuses, the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship, and partnering with local schools on education and hunger awareness programs.

For almost 72 years, giving back to the community through volunteer time, contributions and hospitality has been a Whataburger tradition