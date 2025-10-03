Fall just got a little more festive at Whataburger.

Starting today, guests can snag a Fall Commemorative Cup for just 50 cents — available for a limited time only! This collectible series includes three exclusive designs featuring autumn leaves, jack-o’-lanterns, and classic Whataburger flair.

These 32-ounce cups are the perfect fall accessory for sipping, collecting, or showing off your seasonal spirit. Available while supplies last in-restaurant, in the Whataburger App, and online at Whatastore (in-app orders are fulfilled with whichever design is available in-restaurant; specific designs can’t be guaranteed).

Part of Whataburger’s 75th Anniversary celebration, this one-of-a-kind collection is a seasonal must-have for fans who love fall almost as much as they love Whataburger.