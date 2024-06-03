What’s orange, white and shipped all over? Whataburger’s Father’s Day Gifts! Golf polos, YETI tumblers and pickleball sets are just a few of the quintessential, dad-approved presents to make the Gift Guide this year. There’s something for every dad too — the golfer, the fisherman, the outdoorsman, and even the dad who says he “doesn’t need anything.



Besides buying your dad a Whataburger with cheese or a Patty Melt with extra onions, Fans of all stripes can find fantastic Father’s Day gifts in the Father’s Day Gift Guide on the WhataStore.

Proud WhataDads can sport a head-to-toe Whataburger ‘fit with the extra soft, black WhataDad Tee from Tumbleweed TexStyles, 100% Beef Staunch Hat, the Texas Burger Shorts, and Flying W athletic socks. The moisture-wicking Texas Standard Polo will have Dad feeling dapper and looking cool at fancier events.

If your dad’s favorite time is tee time, the Day Dot Golf Polo, Otterbox Golf Kit, Flying W-marked Titleist Velocity Golf Balls and 24/7 Staunch Collection Hats will impress his buddies at the golf course. Plus, the new Fairway Wood Golf Cover will look great on the back of a cart.

For dads who love to cast a line, the Igloo Kooltunes Stereo Cooler holds all the essentials for a day on the boat, and the WhataDad 30 oz. Orange YETI Rambler Tumbler will keep his drink hot or cold from sunrise to sunset. The Green Fishing Shirt will catch compliments with its classic design, yellow rose embroidery, performance fabric and pearl snap closure.

If your dad loves the great outdoors, the Whataburger Flag Straw Hat will keep him shaded while mowing the lawn, hiking or grilling for his favorite campers. The navy, cotton-poly blend WhataDad tee from Tumbleweed TexStyles will keep him comfortable while camping, practicing his serve with the Day Dot Pickleball Set or playing with the pet he swore he “didn’t want.”