Whataburger Promotes Three Execs with 41 Years of Experience

As Whataburger continues its bold flavor expansion across the country, the brand announced the promotion of three executives who have a combined 41 years of experience with the company.

Alexander Ivannikov was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). He is a member of the Strategic Leadership Team, a group of nine C-suite leaders driving the 72-year-old company into the future. Alexander, who was promoted in September of 2022 to Chief Strategy and Supply Chain Officer, expanded his role even further this month to include Marketing, Real Estate, Business Development, and Franchising -- in addition to his current responsibilities for Strategy, Innovation, Supply Chain, Corporate Services, and Food Safety & Quality Assurance.

In addition to a new CAO, Whataburger also promoted Austin Crocker to Vice President Strategy, Innovation, Supply Chain and Services. Austin will play a pivotal role helping new CAO Alexander Ivannikov manage the company’s growth trajectory – and will also serve on Whataburger’s Strategy Council. A 10-year veteran of Whataburger, Austin started with Whataburger on the planning and analysis team, where he helped design and build models based on company-specific KPIs, including financial and non-financial metrics.

On the people side of the business, Jeff Weinstein, a 24-year veteran of Whataburger, has been promoted to Vice President, Human Resources, and will be part of the company’s Strategy Council. Jeff oversees all general HR functions, including Total Rewards, a team of HR Business Partners, Recruiting and Talent Strategy and Development for Whataburger’s employees, called Family Members.