Whataburger Releases New Breakfast Bowl

There’s a new way to get your most important meal of the day with the all-new Whataburger Breakfast Bowl. Available for a limited time, this filling feast has all the classic American breakfast ingredients you love, conveniently served in one bowl.

The Build: Whataburger Breakfast Bowl

It’s a fresh-baked biscuit, creamy Whataburger gravy, scrambled eggs, two crispy hashbrowns and Fancy Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese with your choice of sausage or bacon.

“The Whataburger Breakfast Bowl is a savory and satisfying serving that delivers the quality and freshness guests have come to expect from us,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “For those truly on the go, Whataburger’s convenient app includes order-ahead options, so this convenient bowl is ready to roll when you are.”

The Bottom Line

It’s available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Get this all-new, limited-time offer while you can.

Pricing and availability vary by market.

Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com. Customers who create an account earn rewards and get special offers.