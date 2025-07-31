What happens when you take two Texas originals and swirl them together with a rich, fruity twist? You get the new Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake, a delightfully refreshing mashup that brings together the legendary taste of Dr Pepper and Whataburger’s signature Shakes. It’s the kind of velvety creation that could only come from two Lone Star icons, blended into one smooth and seriously craveable treat.

Earlier this year, fans got their first taste of the all-new Dr Pepper Blackberry flavored soda – and it quickly became a standout. With its blend of signature Dr Pepper and juicy blackberry flavor, it was an instant hit. Now, Whataburger is giving it a cool and creamy spin just in time for the tail end of summer and into football season.

Available starting August 5, this new item features Whataburger’s signature Vanilla Shake base swirled with familiar Dr Pepper and a touch of blackberry flavor. The result? A smooth, indulgent treat with just the right amount of pizzazz. A Texas-sized delight in every cup.

“The new Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake is the kind of treat that takes an ordinary moment and makes it feel just a little extra,” said Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. “We paired two Texas favorites in a way that feels fresh but familiar—fun, unexpected, and full of that signature Whataburger deliciousness. It’s the kind of sip that’ll keep you coming back all season long.”

This latest shake continues Whataburger and Dr Pepper’s legacy of tasty teamwork. Last summer, the brands brought back the original Dr Pepper Shake after loyal Guests made it clear they couldn’t get enough. Now, they’re teaming up again with a fresh take that’s built for backyard hangs, porch swings, game nights — and anywhere else you make memories in the summer.

Whether you’re headed to the lake or your local Whataburger, the Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake is the perfect way to treat yourself. But don’t wait too long – it’s only here for a limited time.

Hungry for more? Don’t forget on Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Whataburger Rewards members can score a 75-cent Whataburger in honor of Whataburger’s 75th birthday. This digital-only offer is available online and through the Whataburger App and limited to one redemption per Rewards account. Customizations and add-ons available for an additional charge.

However you sip it, don’t miss your chance to treat yourself to the Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake while it’s here. It won’t stick around forever. Visit Whataburger.com for more details and stay connected on social for the latest drops.