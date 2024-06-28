Whataburger’s irresistible new deal is set to earn major brownie points! From July through August, chocolate aficionados can indulge in a decadent brownie for just $2 by purchasing any meal from Whataburger’s extensive menu across breakfast, lunch and dinner. Brimming with rich, fudgy goodness and generous chocolate chunks, this brownie is the little treat you deserve. Add it to your classic Number One order or pair it with an All-Time Favorite meal like the Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich. At breakfast, grab a Bacon Taquito with Cheese and complete your order with an Iced Coffee and a brownie!

The delectable $2 brownie offer kicks off on June 25 and wraps up on Aug. 31. It will be available in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com, and on the popular Whataburger App for curbside pickup or delivery. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Available at participating locations only. Prices and availability vary by market. This offer is not available in Austin, Tulsa or Oklahoma City.