The San Antonio Spurs announced their new retail collection with San Antonio-based restaurant chain Whataburger, an official partner of the team for over 20 years. The retail collection, which celebrates the shared Texas roots of these two beloved local brands, will go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 31 at the Spurs Fan Shop in the Frost Bank Center, the Official Spurs Fan Shop presented by Victory Capital at The Rock at La Cantera and on SpursFanShop.com and Shop.Whataburger.com.

The collection includes three T-shirts, one hoodie and one hat, all of which featured cobranded elements from both the Spurs and Whataburger. The launch of the collection is timed with the Spurs homecoming back to San Antonio, following their travels to The NBA Paris Games 2025, presented by Tissot. To celebrate the launch, the first 200 fans to purchase any item from the collection in the Frost Bank Center Fan Shop beginning at the Spurs Friday, Jan. 31 home game against the Milwaukee Bucks will receive a coupon for one free Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with their purchase. The coupon can be used at participating Whataburger locations outside of the arena.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Whataburger on this collection,” said Andre Moyce, Associate Director of Retail Strategy for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “While we cherish the opportunity to play games in front of Spurs fans abroad, all we could talk about on the flight home was what the first thing we’d order from Whataburger would be. This is the perfect way to come home.”

This exclusive retail collaboration pays homage to these two locally grown brands and their longstanding presence in the culture and community of San Antonio. Design elements include the Spurs logo and classic Whataburger orange and white stripes, as well as key “ingredients,” such as the team’s five NBA championship and Spurs Coyote. Representing an embrace of their Texas roots, each piece in the Spurs x Whataburger collaboration celebrates this decades-long partnership and gives fans a chance to rep two of their favorite local brands with pride.