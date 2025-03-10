Every night across America, that familiar orange-and-white-striped “W” illuminates the evening sky, beckoning hungry travelers toward a taste of home. Today, Whataburger brings this beloved experience to life in “The Beacon,” a new television spot featuring Grammy Award-winner and Whataburger brand ambassador, Lainey Wilson, that captures the familiar joy of seeing that iconic sign from the tour bus.

The 30-second commercial gives viewers a glimpse into the late-night traditions of touring musicians with Lainey and her band making their ritual post-show stop. From playful pranks between bandmates on the tour bus to sharing laughs around a restaurant table, the ad highlights those authentic moments over good food that make Whataburger feel like home away from home.

“This commercial tells a story that resonates with anyone who’s ever spent time on the road, especially touring musicians, overnight shift workers, first responders, and night owls,” said Scott Hudler, Chief Marketing Officer at Whataburger. “For 75 years, our restaurants have been a comforting stop for folks craving something familiar, whether that’s after a stadium show or just a long day’s drive. Lainey’s authentic connection to our brand makes her the perfect person to bring this story to life.”

“The Beacon” is the latest chapter in Whataburger’s year-long 75th anniversary celebration and builds on Lainey’s new role as the brand’s official 2025 ambassador announced earlier this year. The spot will air across Whataburger’s 16-state footprint, reminding viewers that no matter where the road takes them, they’re never too far from that good feeling of coming home. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, or those late-night cravings, Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7, just like they have for 75 years.

Fans can look forward to seeing more of Lainey throughout 2025 as she appears across social media, digital content, and special moments that celebrate Whataburger’s diamond anniversary year.