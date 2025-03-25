Some things in life are just too good to stay gone forever. After a three-year hiatus and overwhelming fan demand, including a petition with more than 7,200 signatures, the beloved Whataburger Mushroom Swiss Burger is finally making its much-anticipated return! Starting April 1, devotees can sink their teeth again into this bold, savory classic—but only for a limited time.

This burger is the real deal. It features two perfectly grilled all-beef patties, melty Swiss cheese, creamy au jus sauce, and a generous layer of premium grilled mushrooms, all stacked on a warm, toasty bun. It’s rich, it’s satisfying and it was always destined for a second act on the Whataburger menu.

“You asked, we listened—our Mushroom Swiss Burger is back! Because some legends don’t belong in the past… they belong in your hands,” Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud said. “This year marks our 75th anniversary, and we wanted to give our customers something they’ve been asking for. It’s not just about nostalgia—it’s about our commitment to making every Whataburger visit one worth craving, with burgers served hot, fresh, and just the way you like it.”

But don’t wait too long—this throwback favorite is only here from April 1 through June 2. You can grab yours in-store, at the drive-thru, or via the Whataburger App for curbside pickup or delivery.

In the spirit of giving back, Whataburger is also inviting customers to “round up at the register” throughout April to support Gratitude Initiative, an organization providing education programs and scholarships to children of military and law enforcement families. The fundraiser aligns with Month of the Military Child, honoring their resilience and sacrifices.

The Mushroom Swiss Burger is here—but not for long. So whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-timer, now’s your chance at this classic. Want to know what else is in store for Whataburger’s 75th anniversary? Visit www.whataburger.com or follow us on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Facebook.