On July 12, keep your eyes on the fries and get ready to dip into a delicious deal. For National French Fry Day, your neighborhood restaurant will offer a free medium fry through the Whataburger app. Hot, crispy, and salty, they’re pretty fly for a French fry — especially when paired with Whataburger’s signature Fancy or Spicy Ketchup. You’re going to want to take advantage of these award-winning free fries too. San Antonio Current named Whataburger’s fries as Best Fries in 2020 and they were selected as Houston Press’ Reader’s Choice Fries in 2019. These popular potatoes regularly land on Top 10 lists around the country.

For fry fans who don’t have the Whataburger app, those who download it on or before July 12 will be rewarded with one free order of medium fries on Friday and one free Whataburger immediately. Chow down on a free burger right away or save it for a freebie burger and fry combo on Friday. Talk about a double dip! Existing app customers will have the offer pre-loaded onto their accounts and ready for redemption on National French Fry Day.

Customers can use the Whataburger app to redeem the free French fry offer in-store, at the drive-thru or order it for curbside pickup or delivery. The offer expires at 1:01 a.m. EDT and 12:01 a.m. CDT on July 13. Customers who create an account on July 12 will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, all signature sauces are available for purchase at whatastore.com.