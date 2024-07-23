Winner winner, chicken dinner! Whataburger fans will fly high on July 29 with two orders of WhataWings for the price of one. In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day, your local restaurant is offering buy one, get one free WhataWings through the Whataburger app.

The juicy, tender, crispy pieces of 100% white meat chicken come smothered in your choice of one of four signature sauces: Honey BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Honey Butter Sauce or Sweet & Spicy Sauce. This one-day-only offer for a free order of WhataWings is the perfect opportunity to taste different flavors and share with friends.

Originally added to the menu as a limited-time special in January 2024, WhataWings quickly became a saucy success. Vocal fans demanded WhataWings remain on the menu past their limited-time run, and in April 2024, Whataburger announced their extension through the end of the year. Don’t miss this chance to try them!

Whataburger fans who don’t have the app can download it on or before Monday, July 29 to be rewarded with free WhataWings on National Chicken Wing Day and one free Whataburger immediately. Existing app users will find the offer automatically added to their account and ready for redemption on Monday, July 29.

Guests can use the Whataburger app to redeem the free WhataWing offer in-store, at the drive-thru or order it for curbside pickup or delivery. The offer expires at 1:01 a.m. EDT and 12:01 a.m. CDT on July 30. Customers who create an account on July 29 will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, all signature sauces are available for purchase at whatastore.com.