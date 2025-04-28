Whataburger is serving up a Whatasized “thank you” to the real MVPs of our communities—our amazing teachers. For the fourth year in a row, the orange-and-white burger brand is celebrating the everyday heroes who bring heart, hustle and a whole lot of care to the classroom during National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5–9.

Teachers can swing by from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for a free breakfast entrée. It’s Whataburger’s way of showing a little love for the big impact they make every single day.

Whether they’re team Taquito with cheese, Breakfast on a Bun or all about that Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, educators and school staff can enjoy their choice of a free breakfast entrée by presenting a valid school ID when ordering via dine-in, drive-thru or takeout. This offer is available in-restaurant only—just swing by the counter or drive-thru at participating locations. This offer is not available at Whataburger.com or through the Whataburger App.

This year, in an extra-special salute to superstar teachers, Whataburger is awarding $1,000 classroom grants to 75 educators in celebration of its 75th anniversary—totaling $75,000 in funding going straight to local students across its 16-state footprint. These WhataTeacher grants shine a spotlight on the incredible teachers who go above and beyond to make a real difference in their schools and communities.

Since 2022, Whataburger has proudly donated more than $160,000 in WhataTeacher classroom grants, putting money directly into the hands of educators who are serving up more than just lessons—but brighter futures for the next generation.

WhataTeacher grants are part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the company’s signature community program focused on supporting education and addressing food insecurity. From college resource rooms to scholarships and community school partnerships, Whataburger is committed to supporting student success–and celebrating the educators who make it possible.

Visit www.whataburger.com and follow Whataburger on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X for more information on Teacher Appreciation Week activities and Whataburger’s 75th anniversary celebrations.