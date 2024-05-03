Whataburger knows educating the minds of the future requires early mornings and the right fuel! During National Teacher Appreciation Week, the brand is rewarding the hard work of all school employees across its 15-state footprint when they show their school ID from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., May 6 – 10. Whataburger will be offering:

A free Taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

A WhataTeacher lanyard

63 teachers will be selected to receive a $1,000 grant for their school

“Teachers are true heroes,” Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Communications Donna Tuttle said. “Many of us still remember our favorite teacher and the impact they made on our lives. Whataburger’s free breakfast offer and WhataTeacher grants are just small ways we try to say thank you for their powerful work.”

The grants are part of Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success program, which focuses on charitable giving at the intersection of food insecurity and education. The program’s initiatives also include seven Whataburger Resource Rooms on college campuses, the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship, and partnering with local schools on education and hunger awareness programs.

“Offering free breakfast during National Teacher Appreciation Week is just one small way we’re trying to make every school employee’s day a little brighter,” Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler said. “Our hope is that the 63 grants being awarded will provide teachers with additional resources they need and show a bit of gratitude for their hard work and dedication all year.”

Any school employee who shows their ID badge during Teacher Appreciation Week can redeem this delicious deal when they Dine-In or Drive-Thru.The promotion will be available system-wide.