National French Fry Day is almost here, and Whataburger is celebrating with one of the best deals of the summer. On July 11 from 11 AM to 8 PM, fans can grab medium fries for just 75 cents through digital orders.

Known for being perfectly crispy on the outside, fluffy inside and seasoned just right, Whataburger fries have everyone talking – making this the perfect time to indulge. To redeem, fans can simply order online or download the Whataburger App and create an account. First-time users also get a free Whataburger and can start earning points toward their favorite offerings.

The fry-day fun is the finale of Whataburger’s WhataSummer of Savings, kicking off July 7. For five straight days, fans can unlock a new deal daily – think bonus Rewards points, BOGO faves and limited-time offers – available through digital ordering. With 75-cent medium fries closing things out in crispy style, and in-store-only Bigger Better Bundles upgrades available with any Whatameal, there are so many ways to treat yourself (and your cravings).