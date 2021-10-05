Whataburger, Tumbleweed TexStyles Create T-Shirt for Teacher Appreciation Day

Whataburger and Tumbleweed TexStyles have partnered on an exclusive t-shirt paying tribute to educators on Teacher Appreciation Day—the Whatateacher t-shirt. This new stylish and comfortable t-shirt celebrates the pride of teachers with a nod to one of Texas’ favorite burgers.

The partnership between these two proud Texas businesses is a natural fit. Tumbleweed TexStyles was co-founded by Brian Wysong and Jeb Matulich, two high school teachers in Frisco, Texas, with a passion for all things Texas and giving back to their local community. The inspiration for their handcrafted designs is drawn from the state’s unique culture. Tumbleweed TexStyles’ roots in the education field run strong, with nearly half of its team continuing to serve as teachers. The Whatateacher design is made to pay respect to a profession that is critical to society in serving future leaders.

This t-shirt is part of an on-going seasonal collaboration with Whataburger and Tumbleweed TexStyles, the first of which launched on Father’s Day in 2020 with the Whatadad shirt. The comfy, short-sleeved Whatateacher t-shirt is a cotton/poly blend in dark gray heather with an exclusive Whatateacher script design.

“With the on-going success of our “Whata” series collaboration with Tumbleweed TexStyles, it only made sense to honor teachers with their own WhataTeacher t-shirt,” says Rachael Jones, Whataburger Director of Retail Operations. “Our WhataMom, WhataDad, and WhataGrad t-shirts all recognize our everyday heroes and biggest fans—so WhataTeacher was a natural next theme.”

“Tumbleweed TexStyles is a family-run business that was established out of the craft of creating unique Texas-inspired designs,” says Brian Wysong, Tumbleweed TexStyles Co-Founder and President. “For that reason, it is such an honor to work with one of the most iconic Texas founded businesses, Whataburger. We are so excited to launch the Whatateacher design so that we can pay homage to all the incredible teachers who work so hard to serve their students.”

The Whatateacher t-shirt is available for a limited time only. Customers who purchase a Whatateacher shirt will also receive a Whataburger lanyard as a gift with purchase, while supplies last.