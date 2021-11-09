Whataburger Unveils 2021 Holiday Merchandise Lineup

Get ready to “sleigh” this holiday season with Whataburger’s new 2021 holiday retail lineup, launching Tuesday. Deck your halls and your closets with flying W’s and orange & white with a variety of new apparel styles and seasonal collectables.

Whataburger is debuting a new holiday sweater design featuring a serene snowy scene at Whataburger on Christmas Eve. Guests can elevate their new holiday look with a matching beanie and holiday socks to complete the outfit.

Also debuting this week on Thursday, November 11 is a new pajama set with sizes for the whole family. Start a new family tradition by keeping cozy all winter long in this new diamond flying W pajama design. Available in adult and youth sizes.

These aren’t the only festive new additions to the lineup. Whataburger will surprise fans with new product drops throughout the holiday season. Look for a new collectable ornament, more pajama sets and beanies, outdoor décor and more. All items are in stock, ready to ship, and can be purchased from Whataburger’s online store at Whatastore.com.