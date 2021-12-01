Whataburger Unveils Feeding Student Success Scholarship Program

Whataburger on Wednesday announced the launch of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship program, a $500,000 commitment to help students planning to attend a college, university and not-for-profit vocational school achieve their dreams.

It’s part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the company’s signature community program at the intersection of food insecurity and education.

The scholarship will be awarded to 100 students across Whataburger’s footprint. Recipients will receive a non-renewable $5,000 scholarship to be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies and housing for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

The first year’s scholarships will be awarded to Black and other racial minority students as part of a $1M commitment Whataburger made in June 2020. With the scholarship funding, Whataburger has exceeded that commitment.

Students can apply between Dec. 1, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022.