Whataburger Unveils New Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger

Whataburger’s newest burger is all that and a bag of (corn) chips. The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time.

The Build: Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger

It’s two fresh, 100% beef patties and two slices of melty American cheese layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili, crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions piled high on a toasted five-inch bun.

Also available in the Jr. size, the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is sure to satisfy all appetites.

“Whataburger aims to consistently raise the bar by offering bold new burgers,” says Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger delivers a lot of flavor and texture, with our original-recipe chili – made from the same never-frozen beef as our 100% beef patties – combining with crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions to deliver an experience that’s all-new and yet somehow satisfyingly familiar.”

The Bottom Line

Bite into the all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger while you can! It’s available for a limited time.

Pricing and availability vary by market.

Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com. Customers who create an account earn rewards and get special offers.