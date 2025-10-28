Whataburger is proud to announce the addition of two accomplished leaders to its executive team: Selah Speich as Vice President of Franchise and Ana Grace as Vice President of Customer Experience and Digital Strategy.

These appointments reflect Whataburger’s continued commitment to operational excellence, franchise growth, and delivering exceptional Guest experiences as the brand celebrates its 75th anniversary and positions itself for future success.

Selah Speich, Vice President of Franchise

Selah brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the retail and restaurant industries. She previously held senior roles at Starbucks Coffee Company, where she oversaw both corporate and licensed store portfolios across the United States.

In her new role, Selah will focus on supporting Whataburger’s franchise partners and ensuring operational excellence across the system.

“Selah’s ability to connect people, processes, and systems makes her a perfect fit for our fast-growing brand,” said President and CEO of Whataburger Debbie Stroud, “She has worked closely with licensee organizations and senior executives to strengthen operations, expand markets, and create sustainable business models. I am thrilled to have her on our team.”

Ana Grace, Vice President of Customer Experience and Digital Strategy

Ana Grace joins Whataburger with more than 20 years of digital product leadership, having transformed customer experiences and driven growth at iconic brands including Meta/Facebook, Walmart, Best Buy, GoDaddy, Macy’s, and most recently, The Walt Disney Company.

As Vice President of Product & Operations for Disney Parks & Experiences, Ana led large-scale digital transformation across web, mobile, and in-park experiences, achieving record guest satisfaction and revenue growth.

She will guide the continued evolution of Whataburger’s digital experience, strengthening how the brand engages with customers across every touchpoint.

“Ana’s strong background in digital innovation positions her perfectly to improve the experience for our Guests,” said Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. “She is grounded in the belief that great products begin with understanding people, and her commitment to tailored service aligns really well with our brand’s principles. We’re excited for Ana to join the team.”