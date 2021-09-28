Whataburger's Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger Returns to Menus

Whataburger is bringing back its fan-favorite Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger, and this time adding a companion, the all-new Whataburger Hatch Green Chile Bacon Chicken Sandwiches.

The Whataburger Breakfast Burger has returned for its third time to offer fans a unique and hearty menu offering for those late-night and early morning cravings.

And the new Whataburger Chocolate Mint Shake is the perfect cup to toast the change in weather and ring in the holidays. It’s the perfect combination of the classic chocolate flavor that customers have grown to love from the brand, with the addition of mint.

All items are available now for a limited time, and prices vary by market.